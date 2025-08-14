Heavy rainfall in Gurugram affects vehicular movement as key areas waterlogged

Heavy rainfall on Thursday morning led to massive traffic snarls on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (NH-48) near Narsinghpur which is prone to waterlogging, officials said. Several areas of the city reported waterlogging up to two feet causing vehicles to break down inconveniencing commuters. (HT file photo)

Several areas of the city reported waterlogging up to two feet causing vehicles to break down inconveniencing commuters.

Traffic police officials said that the snarl on carriageway towards Delhi started near Hero Honda Chowk and stretched up to the cloverleaf intersection of the Dwarka expressway connecting the national highway.

Officials said that the service lane and the main carriageway on this stretch is low lying with poor drainage connectivity which results in waterlogging whenever it rains.

Traffic police officials said that their personnel have been deployed on the stretch for regulating the traffic movement to end the snarl amid the water logging.

Besides, heavy traffic jams were also witnessed at the Kargil Shaheed Sukhbir Singh Yadav Marg connecting the NH-48 to Gurugram-Pataudi road due to construction works.

Traffic was also affected at Rajiv Chowk, Shankar Chowk and Iffco Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway too.

Commuters moving towards Delhi via the Old Delhi-Gurugram road also faced traffic snarls as roads remain waterlogged.

The affected stretches included Golf Course Road near Sector-56 chowk, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road near Tulip Chowk, Faridabad-Gurugram Road near Sadar Bazar locality, Sikandepur and Old Railway road.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Satyapal (traffic headquarters), said that six pumps are running in Narsinghpur which always faces waterlogging due to its topography as it is lower than surrounding areas.

“Today’s condition of traffic movement on the highway and the expressways is much better when compared to earlier days when it had rained,” he said, adding traffic police personnel are deployed at several key intersections and snarl prone areas for easing up traffic pressure.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that a red alert has been issued for Gurugram, Sohna, Pataudi, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Tauru, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani and several other districts of Haryana for heavy rain till Thursday evening.

“The red and orange alert is in place for a major part of Haryana. The alert will be updated further after 1:30pm,” an IMD official said.