Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, more showers expected over next 24 hours

Parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, witnessed heavy rain on Thursday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘yellow’ alert for the city and neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune and Ratnagiri until August 16. Commuters using umbrellas during rain in Mumbai, Maharashtra(PTI)

Several visuals from the city showed the situation on ground after rains lashed parts of state capital. Footage from Wadala, shared by news agency ANI, showed vehicles wading through shallow waterlogged roads early in the morning.

Meanwhile, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, commuters were seen using umbrellas while heading to work amid light showers, though no significant waterlogging was reported in that area.

IMD forecast from Mumbai

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with heavy rain for Mumbai on August 14, with daytime temperatures around 30°C and night-time temperatures at 25°C.

The IMD has forecast "heavy rainfall at isolated places" in Mumbai on Thursday. For August 15 and 16, the city is expected to witness cloudy conditions with moderate rain and temperatures around 29°C during the day and 24°C at night.

Heavy rain is likely to return on August 17, followed by continuous rainfall on August 18 and 19. Daytime temperatures on these two days are forecast at 28°C, with night-time lows of 24°C.

While “thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places” are expected in and around Palghar and Raigad over the next 24 hours.

Localized heavy showers expected

According to a solo weather forecast shared on X (formerly Twitter), areas including Bandra, Dadar, Worli, BKC, Chembur and Kurla are expected to receive heavy rainfall within the next hour. The update also indicated “#MumbaiRains Alerts | 7 AM Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Andheri, Andheri-Ghatkopar, Mulund, Thane: Consistently moderate/heavy rain showers Bandra, Dadar, Worli, BKC, Chembur, Kurla: Heavy rains next hour Rest of South Mumbai: Dry except few passing showers.”

Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Andheri, the Andheri–Ghatkopar stretch, Mulund and Thane are likely to see consistent moderate to heavy rainfall, while most of South Mumbai is expected to remain dry apart from brief showers.