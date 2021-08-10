Delhi rape, murder case: Kejriwal approves 10L assistance for girl’s family

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved ₹10 lakh assistance for the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered at a crematorium near the Delhi cantonment on August 1.

“Delhi CM approves the compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family of minor Delhi cantt (cantonment) victim,” said an official in the chief minister’s office, who did not wish to be named.

Also Read | Pegasus row: Have faith in the system, says SC to petitioners

On August 4, Kejriwal visited the girl’s residence, promised ₹10 lakh assistance, and directed a magisterial probe into the matter. He assured the family the government will engage top lawyers for the case.

Several Dalit groups have been protesting against rape and murder for over a week now. They have been demanding justice for the girl and her family. Four people, including a priest at the crematorium, have been arrested over the alleged rape and murder.