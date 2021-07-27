Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi receives season’s heaviest rainfall, waterlogging reported on major stretches
Representational image. (HT Photo)
Representational image. (HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi receives season’s heaviest rainfall, waterlogging reported on major stretches

According to the Delhi traffic police, major stretches were inundated with early morning showers and traffic had to be diverted
READ FULL STORY
By Vatsala Shrangi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 10:37 AM IST

Delhi received the season’s heaviest rainfall on Tuesday morning, recording 100mm rain over just three hours, leading to massive waterlogging on key stretches including underpasses and below flyovers. The waterlogging resulted in traffic snarls during the morning rush hours.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), between 5.30am and 8.30am, the Safdarjung observatory, the official marker for Delhi’s weather, recorded 100mm rainfall --- the most rain received this monsoon in a day.

The Palam weather station received 60.6mm rainfall between 5.30am and 8.30am.

Also Read | Widespread, heavy rain in most parts of northwest India till July 30: IMD

According to the Delhi traffic police, major stretches were inundated with early morning showers and traffic had to be diverted. These include Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prehladpur, Dhaula Kuan, near India Gate, Vikas Marg, Qutub Minar metro station (towards 100ft carriageway), from Tamil Sangam Marg to RK Puram, Hyatt Regency - RK Puram, Okhla Mandi, Zakhira and Lakshmi Nagar,among others.

“Traffic coming from Badarpur towards Mehrauli had to be diverted to Mathura Road because of waterlogging at the Pul Prehladpur underpass,” said a senior official.

Many vehicles including state-run buses reportedly broke down and got stuck, which also held up traffic movement in some areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.