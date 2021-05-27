Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records 1,072 Covid-19 cases, positivity rate falls to 1.53%
Delhi records 1,072 Covid-19 cases, positivity rate falls to 1.53%

Daily positivity rate further fell to 1.53 per cent for the first time since March 24, when it was recorded at the same level.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Under the city’s vaccination drive, 34,327 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. In picture - Drive-in vaccination at Select City Mall, Saket, in New Delhi.(ANI)

Delhi recorded 1,072 new infections of the coronavirus disease and 117 fatalities in a span of 24 hours, a bulletin from the health department stated on Thursday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the national capital reached 1,422,549 and the death toll climbed to 23,812. Daily positivity rate further fell to 1.53 per cent for the first time since March 24, when it was recorded at the same level.

Meanwhile, recoveries continued to be more than the new cases as 3,725 people were discharged on the day, according to the health bulletin. So far, 1,382,359 people have recovered from the disease and the recovery rate stood at 97.17 per cent, according to the latest data.

Active caseload declined by 2,770 in the last 24 hours and currently stands at 16,378. It constitutes 1.15 per cent of the total positive cases in the city, the bulletin showed.

Also read | Tough but crucial lockdown decision enabled Delhi to tame deadliest wave

Delhi reported less than 2,000 daily new infections for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday. It was also the second straight day when the city saw less than 1,500 cases in a 24-hour time period. This indication of declining new cases in Delhi adds further hopes to the unlocking and easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the city.

However, Thursday’s decline in cases comes alongside a significant fall in the number of samples tested for the disease. While 70,068 tests, including 49,348 RTPCR, CBNAAT, TrueNat tests and 20,720 Rapid Antigen Tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours, medical workers tested more than 77,000 samples earlier on Wednesday. So far 19,009,274 tests have been conducted in the city and the tests per million count stands at 1,000,488 data from the bulletin showed.

Cumulative positivity rate in Delhi remains at 7.48 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 1.67 per cent. As many as 8,247 people are currently in home isolation, the latest data showed.

Under the city’s vaccination drive, 34,327 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours out of which, 30,886 received the first dose and 3,441 received the second. So far, 5,219,372 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged for the procurement of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shots as soon as possible for the inoculation of children.

