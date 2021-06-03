Delhi records 487 new Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths; positivity rate below 1%

Delhi recorded 487 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the cumulative infection tally in the national capital to 1,427,926, according to the state government's health bulletin. The death toll in the national capital rose to 24,447 after 45 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin. Thursday's numbers mark a further decline from the 576 cases recorded a day ago.

Delhi's Covid-19 test positivity rate has now dropped further to 0.61% - the fourth consecutive day that it has stayed below the 1% mark. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a consistent positivity rate below 5%, for a period of at least two weeks before an outbreak, is recommended before the area can be considered to be completely under control. Delhi’s positivity rate has remained below the stipulated mark for two weeks now.

According to the Delhi health department bulletin, a total of 80,046 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, of which 487 came back positive. The numbers show an increase from the 73,451 samples that were tested on Wednesday, of which 576 were positive.

The number of fatalities in Delhi, too, came down drastically on Thursday, falling to 45 from over 100, a mark that was breached after three days on Wednesday. At the peak of the fourth wave, Delhi reported scores of deaths every day, witnessing the highest single-day spike on May 3, when 448 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

The Delhi health department further shows that 1,058 patients were discharged from hospitals in the national capital in the last 24 hours after they were cured of Covid-19. As many as 38,126 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 30,047 received the first dose while 8,079 received the second. Government data shows that 5,498,931 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi, while the number of active cases has come down to 8,748