Delhi records 946 fresh Covid-19 cases; active case tally drops to 12,100

Delhi recorded 946 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours, which took the national capital's tally to 1.42 million, the health bulletin from state government showed on Sunday. The positivity rate fell to 1.25% as the government conducted 75,440 tests out of which 53,259 tests were RT-PCR tests, according to the health bulletin. The positivity rate was 1.19% on Saturday and 1.59% on Friday.

The national capital recorded 78 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 24,151, according to the bulletin.

Delhi reported a slight dip in the number of new cases compared to the number of new cases reported on Saturday. The dip comes amid a drop in the number of Covid-19 tests. Delhi had tested 80,473 people between May 28 and May 29 but conducted 5,033 fewer tests between May 29 and May 30.

This is the second time the daily cases count has fallen below 1,000-mark since March 22 as the national capital recorded 956 fresh cases on Saturday. Delhi recorded 888 fresh cases and 823 fresh cases on March 22 and March 21 respectively.

The case fatality rate in Delhi stood at 1.69%. It also recorded 1,803 fresh recoveries which took the tally of recovered people to 1.38 million. The city’s share of active cases also fell by 935 as active cases on Sunday stood at 12,100. Delhi reported 13,035 active cases on Saturday.

Delhi vaccinated 53,918 people in the last 24 hours out of which 38,784 people received their first dose while 15,134 people received their second dose taking the tally of vaccinated people to 5.34 million. At least 4.14 million beneficiaries in the national capital received the first dose and 1.20 million people have been fully vaccinated.

In a bid to break the chain of transmission, the Delhi government on Saturday extended the lockdown-like measures in the national capital till June 7 as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal warned citizens against letting their guard down and stated that the battle against the pandemic is not yet over.