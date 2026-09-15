New Delhi, Delhi has recorded 121 dengue cases so far in September, taking the year's tally to 432, while also recording the highest malaria cases, with no deaths from the disease this year, according to the MCD data. Delhi records highest dengue, malaria cases in Sep: MCD

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi weekly vector-borne report till September 12, this month's figure accounts for more than a fourth of the total dengue cases while being the highest in a month reported in the capital so far this year, even as the monsoon season continues.

Further, the civic body's report states that the national capital recorded 71 fresh dengue infections over the past week alone, the data showed.

West Delhi has reported the highest number of dengue cases this year at 57, followed by the Central zone with 54 and Shahdara North with 50.

Delhi has also recorded 183 malaria cases this year, including 64 in September so far, which is the highest figure this year. No malaria-related death has been reported this year.

The city has reported 24 chikungunya cases so far this year, compared with 46 during the corresponding period in 2025. Two cases have been recorded in September so far.

Delhi had reported 619 dengue cases by the corresponding period in 2025, 709 in 2024 and 2,097 in 2023. The figure stood at 295 in 2022.

Officials said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has stepped up mosquito-control measures, with its teams inspecting more than 2.79 crore houses for mosquito breeding this year.

Active mosquito larvae were found in 1.47 lakh houses, while more than 1.10 lakh legal notices were issued for conditions conducive to mosquito breeding.

The civic body has also launched 11,943 prosecutions and collected ₹15.59 lakh in penalties. Anti-larval spraying has been carried out in more than 13 lakh houses across the city so far this year, the report states.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.