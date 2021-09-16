Delhi records highest rainfall since 1964, more expected

This year's monsoon in Delhi is set to become the second-wettest until it withdraws by the end of September. According to data by the India Meteorological Department, Delhi's September rainfall breached the 400mm-mark. At 403mm till Thursday afternoon, it is the highest precipitation in the month since 417.3mm in September 1944. The figures might change as more rainfall is predicted in the city during the day.

According to the data, Delhi usually receives 653.6mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. In 2020, the city recorded 648.9mm of precipitation. In 2019, Delhi received 404mm rainfall in the entire 2019 monsoon period.

The monsoon will withdraw from Delhi by September 25.

According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, has received 1159.4mm of rainfall this season till Thursday afternoon. It had gauged 1,155.6mm of rainfall in 1975 and 1190.9mm in 1964.

The all-time record is 1,420.3mm rainfall in 1933.

The national capital region is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall from Thursday till the end of the weekend, the IMD had forecast. The intensity of the rains will further increase from Friday. "There will be moderate to heavy rains on Thursday. The rain is likely to further intensify on Friday and continue till the weekend, covering large parts of Delhi-NCR," said an IMD official.

"It is unlikely that the monsoon will withdraw anytime soon. We will have to wait and see how many records are set this year," the Met official added.