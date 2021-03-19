Delhi records over 700 new Covid-19 cases, highest this year

In the steepest spike this year, Delhi recorded 716 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the infection in the national capital to 646,300. With this, the cumulative positivity rate in the national capital stands at 4.73%, according to the latest figures released by the health department on Friday. Four fatalities have been recorded since Thursday, which pushed the death toll in the national capital up to 10,953.

The daily caseload in Delhi has jumped by nearly 200 in the last two days; the national capital recorded 607 infections on Thursday, and 536 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a total of 77,352 tests, including 47,078 RT-PCR, were conducted on Thursday and the number of people under home isolation rose to 1,624, the health department's bulletin said.

As Delhi’s Covid-19 graph continues to climb, experts have advised residents to maintain precautions and get vaccinated if eligible.

The doctors have blamed the weddings and other large social gatherings in the city for the upward trend. “There was euphoria when the number of infections in the city went down, as any viral infection does naturally. With over 50% of the population exposed to the infection, the transmission slowed down. But, people gathering for events such as weddings led to an increase. This is exactly what happened after Dussehra and Diwali,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head of the department of pulmonary medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences and chairman of PSRI Institute of Pulmonary and Critical care.

Amid fear of the second Covid-19 wave in the country, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the national capital is ready to vaccinate all its adult residents within three months if the Centre relaxes the eligibility criteria for inoculation.

“The Centre should make vaccines open for all those who are 18 years of age and above. India is producing enough Covid-19 vaccines now to get this done. Walk-in centres should be opened for all. I urge the central government to take this up on a war footing. If this is allowed, we can vaccinate everyone in Delhi (18 years and above) in three months,” Kejriwal said.