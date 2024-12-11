Delhi records season’s coldest morning at 4.9°C; AQI remains in ‘poor’ category

Delhi recorded its coldest morning this winter season as the temperature touched 4.9°C — five degrees below normal and the lowest so far. Delhi’s minimum a day earlier was 8°C, with meteorological experts attributing cold winds from the snow-clad mountains and clear skies locally the reason behind the dip in temperature. The lowest minimum in December last year was also 4.9°C — recorded on December 15. (HT photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said coldwave conditions have been recorded in Delhi NCR, along with other parts of northwest India.

The IMD classifies it as a coldwave in the plains if the minimum temperature is below 10°C, with the departure being 4.5°C or more below normal. This criteria was met at both Safdarjung and Ayanagar.

“Due to likely absence of any significant western disturbance and the persistence of strong surface winds (10-20kmph) during the daytime minimum temperatures are likely to prevail in the range of 4-6°C over Delhi till the weekend,” said an IMD official.

The lowest minimum in December last year was also 4.9°C — recorded on December 15. It was 5°C in December 2022 (December 26) and 3.2°C in December 2021 (December 20). The all-time low for December is 0°C — recorded on December 27, 1930.

“We have seen consistent cold northwesterly winds blowing over the past three days and there has been ample snowfall in the higher reaches due to this western disturbance. Locally, skies are clear, and both these factors lead to a dip in minimum temperature,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, stating these same winds, despite sunshine during the day, were keeping the maximum temperature below normal too.

Though Delhi’s maximum and minimum temperature is recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, mercury dipped even lower in other parts of the city. The minimum was 3.8°C at southwest Delhi’s Ayanagar, which is six degrees below normal. The minimum was 5°C at Lodhi road and 6.2°C at Palam.

Delhi’s maximum was recorded at 23°C on Tuesday, which was two degrees below normal. It is forecast to hover in a similar range on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ range, with an average air quality index (AQI) of 207 (poor) at 9am. This was a drop from Tuesday’s 4pm reading of 234 (poor).

Forecasts by the Centre’s Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS) show AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category till at least Friday.