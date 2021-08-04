Delhi records zero deaths due to Covid; 67 new cases, 73 recoveries added

The national capital on Wednesday saw no deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), while 67 more cases were recorded, taking the caseload to 1,436,518, according to the health department’s bulletin. The total recoveries have climbed to 1,410,947 after 73 patients were discharged on Wednesday and the active cases have come down to 513.

This is the fifth time since the onset of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that no deaths were recorded in a span of 24 hours. Previously, Delhi saw zero Covid-19 deaths on July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2. The toll due to the viral disease currently stands at 25,058, after four deaths were recorded on Tuesday.

Authorities conducted nearly 73,000 tests (72,965 to be exact) for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours of which 49,214 were RT-PCR tests and the remaining 23,751 were rapid antigen tests (RAT). In a major move, the Delhi government reduced the prices of both RT-PCR and RAT tests in order to “help the common man”, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Wednesday.

The containment zones in Delhi have climbed to 284 but the number of patients under home isolation has declined to 157, compared to 174 on Tuesday, the health department’s bulletin also showed.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,295,402 eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease till now of which 7,533,336 have received the first dose and the remaining 2,762,066 are fully inoculated. As many as 95,076 beneficiaries were administered doses in the last 24 hours.

According to the vaccine bulletin of the government, the stock of doses as on Wednesday morning would only last for another four days. Of 726,040 doses available, 375,110 doses are from the Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Covishield and 350,930 are from Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Delhi’s vaccination capacity at present stands at 175,539 doses per day.