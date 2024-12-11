New Delhi, The national capital has reported a more than 11 per cent decline in heinous and street crimes, including murder and rape, this year as compared to last year, according to the data. Delhi reported over 11% dip in heinous, street crimes in 2024: Police

In 2023, till November 30, the city reported 11,207 cases of murder, rape, robbery, and snatching. The number has gone down to 9,902 during the corresponding period this year.

According to data, the total number of robbery cases reported in Delhi from January to November 2023 was 1,514. The figure decreased slightly in 2024, with 1,408 reported cases during the same period a reduction of around 7 per cent.

The incidents of snatching have seen a significant drop, falling by 22 per cent from 7,256 cases in 2023 to 6,118 cases in 2024.

Murder cases in Delhi have experienced a marginal reduction of 0.8 per cent, from 461 cases in 2023 to 457 cases this year.

The data showed that 30 per cent of the murders were attributed to sudden provocations or trivial issues, 22 per cent were due to enmity, 12 per cent were because of family disputes, 10 per cent were due to illicit relations, 8 per cent were committed by criminals, 4 per cent were unidentified bodies, and 6 per cent were due to "other reasons".

Rape cases in Delhi decreased by nearly 3 per cent, from 1,976 in 2023 to 1,919 in 2024, the data showed.

There were a total of 1,55,198 other theft cases reported in the city in 2023 till December 31, while the number stood at 1,05,376 in 2024, it stated.

The city witnessed a total of 2,345 cases of molestation of women in 2023 till December 31, and 1,897 such cases this year till November 30. The number of cases of harassment of women in 2023 was 381, while 343 such incidents have been reported this year so far, the data showed.

There were a total of 472 incidents reported in 2023 where firearms were used, while 428 such incidents were reported this year till November 30.

