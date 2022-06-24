Delhi reports 1,447 new Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 5.98%

Delhi on Friday witnessed a drop in daily Covid-19 cases with 1,447 fresh cases as against 1,934 new cases on the previous day. The positivity rate also dropped to 5.98 per cent from 8.10 per cent a day ago.

The national capital registered one pandemic-related death on Friday with the toll currently standing at 26,243. However, no death was reported to the virus a day ago. Delhi's active case count stood at 5,507, while the overall infection tally rose to 19,28,841.

According to data shared by the Delhi health department, 1694 patients were cured of the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 18,97,091. The city conducted 24,203 tests on Friday, of which 5.98% of samples returned positive results.

Currently, 279 Covid-19 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals, while 3,790 are recuperating in home isolation.

Of the 9496 beds available for Covid-19 patients in various hospitals, only 279 ((2.94%) are occupied, the data showed.

The bulletin said 18594 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5609 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviy chaired a meeting amid the latest surge in the coronavirus cases seen in some parts of the country. The minister appealed to states and Union territories to increase the pace of vaccination, including booster doses, in districts reporting high cases.