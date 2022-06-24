Delhi reports 1,447 new Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 5.98%
Delhi on Friday witnessed a drop in daily Covid-19 cases with 1,447 fresh cases as against 1,934 new cases on the previous day. The positivity rate also dropped to 5.98 per cent from 8.10 per cent a day ago.
The national capital registered one pandemic-related death on Friday with the toll currently standing at 26,243. However, no death was reported to the virus a day ago. Delhi's active case count stood at 5,507, while the overall infection tally rose to 19,28,841.
According to data shared by the Delhi health department, 1694 patients were cured of the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 18,97,091. The city conducted 24,203 tests on Friday, of which 5.98% of samples returned positive results.
Currently, 279 Covid-19 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals, while 3,790 are recuperating in home isolation.
Of the 9496 beds available for Covid-19 patients in various hospitals, only 279 ((2.94%) are occupied, the data showed.
The bulletin said 18594 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5609 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
On Thursday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviy chaired a meeting amid the latest surge in the coronavirus cases seen in some parts of the country. The minister appealed to states and Union territories to increase the pace of vaccination, including booster doses, in districts reporting high cases.
Seal of Agra hospital infamous for conducting ‘oxygen mock drill’ removed
The registration of the Agra hospital that was sealed a year ago after its owner claimed to have conducted a 'mock drill' by disconnecting oxygen supply of Covid patients during the second wave which had apparently led to 22 deaths, was regularized on Thursday and the seal of the hospital was opened following an order from the state government, said chief medical officer. The hospital was later sealed and hospital owner Dr Arinjay Jain arrested.
CET-B.Ed exam in Bihar to be held on July 6
The combined entrance test in Bihar for enrolment into B. Ed and Shiksha Shastri courses for the session 2022-24, will now be held on July 6 at 325 centres across 11 cities, said the state nodal officer for the CET-B. “The exam scheduled to be held on June 23, had been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances,” said the nodal officer Ashok Kumar Mehta.
BPSC question leak case: Another accused arrested
The Special Investigation Team of the Economic Offence Unit of the Bihar Police on Friday arrested another key accused in connection with the question paper leak case of Bihar Public Service Commission's 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, which was conducted on May 8, before being cancelled, police said. According to EoU officials, Shakti was the centre superintendent of Ram Sharan Singh Evening College, Gaya.
Agnipath sparks on 1st day of monsoon session of Bihar legislature
Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces echoed in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session on Friday, with CPI-ML leader Satyadev Ram seeking a unanimous proposal from the House for its roll-back to be sent to the Centre. However, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha calmed him down and asked the leaders to allow the House proceedings to continue amid the chanting of “Jai Shri Ram” by BJP legislators.
Thane Sessions Court acquits duo including granddaughter of music composer Anandji in drugs case
Two persons, Henna Shah, the granddaughter of legendary Bollywood music composer, Anandji of the Kalyanji-Anandji duo, and Shahid Chaudhary, were acquitted by the Thane Sessions Court bench of Judge HM Patwardhan on Friday. The two were arrested by Thane Anti Narcotics Cell under the NDPC Act for possession of MD in 2015. The ANC team had shown both the parties were arrested from Thane but CDR location of an investigation officer was shown in Byculla.
