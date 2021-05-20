Delhi reports 3,231 new Covid-19 cases and 233 deaths, positivity rate falls to 5.50%

Delhi continued to witness a dip in its daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the Capital recorded 3,231 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking its infection tally to 1,409,950, a health department bulletin showed on Thursday. The number of related deaths in the same period was 233, taking the death toll to 22,579, the bulletin showed further.

According to the previous health department bulletin, on Wednesday, Delhi recorded 3,846 new Covid-19 cases and 235 related fatalities from the preceding 24-hour period.

Thursday’s bulletin also showed that 7,831 more patients were discharged after recovering from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries thus far to 1,347,157, while active cases are at 40,214, down from 45,047 as per Wednesday’s bulletin, or a fall of 4,833 cases. Recoveries, active cases and deaths constitute 95.54%, 2.85% and 1.60% of Delhi’s infection tally.

The positivity rate, or the number of samples returning a positive result out of every 100 samples tested for Covid-19, also dipped further, and was recorded at exactly 5.50%, down from 5.78% in the previous bulletin. In the last 24 hours, Thursday’s data showed, 58744 samples were put to test, down from 66,573 in the 24-hour period before that. Of the 58,744 samples tested, RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests were conducted on 43,914 while 14,830 underwent rapid antigen testing. Total samples tested in the Capital thus far stand at 18,532,803 while tests conducted per million are at 975,410.

In terms of vaccination, the latest bulletin showed that 68,703 and 61,576 beneficiaries were vaccinated with their first and second dose respectively, taking their respective cumulative numbers to 3,787,895 and 1,102,133 while 4,890,028 beneficiaries have been vaccinated thus far.

In recent days, Delhi has reported less than 10,000 Covid-19 cases per day. The city-state is currently under a lockdown, which, unless extended for a fifth time, will end in the early morning hours of May 24. The lockdown began on the night of April 19 after being announced earlier in the day by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and was originally scheduled to end on April 26.