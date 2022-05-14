Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi reports 673 fresh cases and four deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate
delhi news

Delhi reports 673 fresh cases and four deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate

  • Four people succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the total fatalities to 26,192, the health bulletin read. It is the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.
With Saturday's additions, the city has an overall caseload of 18,99,745.(ANI)
With Saturday's additions, the city has an overall caseload of 18,99,745.(ANI)
Updated on May 14, 2022 10:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Delhi on Saturday reported 673 fresh Covid-19, maintaining a steady declining trend, according to the daily health bulletin by the city government. The daily positivity rate has come down to 2.77 per cent, it stated.

Four people succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the total fatalities to 26,192, the health bulletin read. It is the highest single-day fatality count in over two months. Delhi had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.

With Saturday's additions, the city has an overall caseload of 18,99,745.

On Friday, the daily number of cases in the city was 899, while the positivity rate was recorded to be at 3.34 per cent. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,032 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death. The positivity rate was at 3.64 per cent.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The Delhi government has already re-introduced 500 fine for people not wearing masks. The move came days after the Delhi government had removed all the Covid-19 restrictions.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi news
delhi news
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Defence minister Rajnath Singh at an event in Lucknow. (ANI PHOTO)

    Chartered accountants are custodians of country’s business ecosystem: Rajnath Singh

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said chartered accountants (CAs) are custodians of the country's business ecosystem. Rajnath Singh was speaking at a workshop on financial market organised by the Lucknow branch of the Central India Regional Council of ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India). Rajnath Singh represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha and is on a two-day visit to the state capital.

  • Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis speaks during a rally at Somaiya ground, in Mumbai, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_01_2022_000282A) (PTI)

    Fadnavis to hold rally today, expected to hit back at Thackeray and Sena

    Mumbai: A day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's public rally on Saturday, leader of the opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is holding a rally in Goregaon and is expected to hit back at Thackeray and Shiv Sena. The rally which has been organised by the north Indian cell of the party is aiming to galvanise the north Indian voters, especially in the western suburbs of the city.

  • The actress was arrested by the Kalamboli police from her residence near DY Patil College. A (HT PHOTO)

    Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale arrested for ‘objectionable’ post against Sharad Pawar

    Thane: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale and another man were arrested for objectionable posts against Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar. Chitale, who has acted in Marathi serials, had shared a Marathi verse written by advocate Nitin Bhave on her Facebook page. The verse allegedly made personal attacks on Pawar's health issues and his demeanour. A separate team has been formed to locate Bhave. Following the post, a resident from Kalwa, Swapnil Netake, filed a complaint.

  • The power crisis started at around 8.30 am due to a cable fault (Sourced)

    Power disruption at KGMU, Lucknow, hits patients

    Power disruption at King George's Medical University on Saturday troubled many patients as they could not get services, including outpatient department (OPD) slips. Two patients, who were on ventilator in respiratory medicine department, were shifted to trauma centre. However, spokesperson for KGMU Dr Sudhir Singh said the patients were shifted due to medical reasons. The power crisis started at around 8.30 am reportedly due to a cable fault.

  • Wildlife SOS and forest department team is seen gearing up for the rescue operation. On Friday night, the leopard was successfully rescued after a 10-hour long operation (HT PHOTO)

    Leopard stirs panic in Pune village, rescued after 10-hour long operation

    Jaulake Khurd village in Khed, Pune district, experienced a spike in human-leopard conflict after an adult leopard was found wandering in the area. On Friday night, the leopard was successfully rescued after a 10-hour long operation by Maharashtra forest department and Wildlife SOS. The Maharashtra forest department was first alerted of the leopard sighting as it repeatedly came into conflict with residents of Jaulake Khurd village. The first step was tracking the leopard.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out