Delhi reports 673 fresh cases and four deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate
Delhi on Saturday reported 673 fresh Covid-19, maintaining a steady declining trend, according to the daily health bulletin by the city government. The daily positivity rate has come down to 2.77 per cent, it stated.
Four people succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the total fatalities to 26,192, the health bulletin read. It is the highest single-day fatality count in over two months. Delhi had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.
With Saturday's additions, the city has an overall caseload of 18,99,745.
On Friday, the daily number of cases in the city was 899, while the positivity rate was recorded to be at 3.34 per cent. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,032 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death. The positivity rate was at 3.64 per cent.
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The Delhi government has already re-introduced ₹500 fine for people not wearing masks. The move came days after the Delhi government had removed all the Covid-19 restrictions.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Chartered accountants are custodians of country’s business ecosystem: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said chartered accountants (CAs) are custodians of the country's business ecosystem. Rajnath Singh was speaking at a workshop on financial market organised by the Lucknow branch of the Central India Regional Council of ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India). Rajnath Singh represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha and is on a two-day visit to the state capital.
Fadnavis to hold rally today, expected to hit back at Thackeray and Sena
Mumbai: A day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's public rally on Saturday, leader of the opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is holding a rally in Goregaon and is expected to hit back at Thackeray and Shiv Sena. The rally which has been organised by the north Indian cell of the party is aiming to galvanise the north Indian voters, especially in the western suburbs of the city.
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale arrested for ‘objectionable’ post against Sharad Pawar
Thane: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale and another man were arrested for objectionable posts against Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar. Chitale, who has acted in Marathi serials, had shared a Marathi verse written by advocate Nitin Bhave on her Facebook page. The verse allegedly made personal attacks on Pawar's health issues and his demeanour. A separate team has been formed to locate Bhave. Following the post, a resident from Kalwa, Swapnil Netake, filed a complaint.
Power disruption at KGMU, Lucknow, hits patients
Power disruption at King George's Medical University on Saturday troubled many patients as they could not get services, including outpatient department (OPD) slips. Two patients, who were on ventilator in respiratory medicine department, were shifted to trauma centre. However, spokesperson for KGMU Dr Sudhir Singh said the patients were shifted due to medical reasons. The power crisis started at around 8.30 am reportedly due to a cable fault.
Leopard stirs panic in Pune village, rescued after 10-hour long operation
Jaulake Khurd village in Khed, Pune district, experienced a spike in human-leopard conflict after an adult leopard was found wandering in the area. On Friday night, the leopard was successfully rescued after a 10-hour long operation by Maharashtra forest department and Wildlife SOS. The Maharashtra forest department was first alerted of the leopard sighting as it repeatedly came into conflict with residents of Jaulake Khurd village. The first step was tracking the leopard.
