Delhi reports 673 fresh cases and four deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate

Delhi on Saturday reported 673 fresh Covid-19, maintaining a steady declining trend, according to the daily health bulletin by the city government. The daily positivity rate has come down to 2.77 per cent, it stated.

Four people succumbed to the viral disease, pushing the total fatalities to 26,192, the health bulletin read. It is the highest single-day fatality count in over two months. Delhi had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.

With Saturday's additions, the city has an overall caseload of 18,99,745.

On Friday, the daily number of cases in the city was 899, while the positivity rate was recorded to be at 3.34 per cent. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,032 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death. The positivity rate was at 3.64 per cent.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The Delhi government has already re-introduced ₹500 fine for people not wearing masks. The move came days after the Delhi government had removed all the Covid-19 restrictions.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)

