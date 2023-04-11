Delhi reports 980 Covid cases in last 24 hours; positivity rate at 25.98%

The national capital on Tuesday reported 980 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government health bulletin stated. The positivity rate stands at 25.98%.



Two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which the primary cause of one fatality is not Covid. The Covid finding is incidental, Delhi government bulletin stated. The total number of deaths now stand at 26,545.



Between March 30 and April 10, the capital has recorded 15 fatalities including four deaths on Sunday.



With 980 new cases, the total number of active infections stand at 2,876. The cumulative cases in the national capital are at 20,16,101. On Monday, Delhi had reported 484 cases while Sunday tally stood at 699 infections.



In the past two weeks, more than 5,500 cases have been reported, with the active cases tally rising by 150 per cent in the same period. A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 testing.

On Tuesday, mock drills were conducted at various hospitals in Delhi to check COVID-19 preparedness.

The city had logged 733 Covid cases -- the highest in over seven months -- on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent. The national capital recorded 620 cases on August 26.



Delhi has witnessed a spurt in the number of fresh Covid infections over the last several days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in Covid cases in the national capital and is "prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said recently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON