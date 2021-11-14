Delhi reports another death due to Covid-19 in 2 days, new cases lower than 50

Delhi on Sunday reported one death due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the health bulletin data. This was the second death in two days after the city reported two deaths on Friday after a gap of 21 days.

With the latest addition, the city has already reported three deaths in November. Last month, Delhi reported a total of four deaths, which was the lowest monthly toll the capital had since March 2020.

As many as 36 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, which took the cumulative tally of Delhi to 14,40,424. The figures are a drop from Saturday’s 56 when the city witnessed more than 50 infections for second day in a row. On Friday, Delhi recorded 62 new cases, which was the highest single-day rise since August 8, the health bulletin data revealed.

The active caseload of Delhi stands at 349 with the overall case positivity rate seeing a marginal dip to 4.79 per cent from Saturday’s 4.8 per cent, while the case fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.74 per cent.

The total number of recovered patients in Delhi has climbed up to 14,14,981 after 47 new recoveries were registered.

The capital has vaccinated 2,11,25,734 eligible beneficiaries so far, of which, 78,443 were administered the jabs in the past 24 hours. Of the total vaccinated individuals, as many as 1,32,76,215 have received the first dose while the remaining 78,49,519 were inoculated with the second shot, the bulletin data showed. A total of 26,892 beneficiaries received the first Covid-19 vaccine dose in the previous 24 hours and 51,551 got the second jab.

Delhi has been battling extreme air pollution since Diwali and the Supreme Court on Saturday even pulled up both the Centre and the Delhi government on Saturday over their approach towards the issue. Following an emergency meeting with Delhi government ministers and other senior officials later in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of schools in the capital for a week starting Monday in order to safeguard children from inhaling polluted air.

All government officers were also directed to function from home, while the same suggestion was given to private firms as well. Construction activity has also been instructed to be stopped between November 14 and 17.