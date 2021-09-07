Delhi reports first Covid-19 death in September; overall toll rises to 25,083

Delhi on Tuesday reported the first fatality due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in September, according to the data shared by the health bulletin. This comes after the national capital witnessed zero deaths due to the infection for six days in a row. After today’s addition, the death toll in the city stands at 25,083.

The number of daily caseload saw a rise with 50 new infections logged on Tuesday as opposed to Monday’s 32. The Union territory (UT) recorded 30 and 55 fresh cases on Sunday and Saturday, respectively. After today’s addition, the cumulative tally of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 14,38,041, according to the daily bulletin.

The case fatality rate and overall positivity rate of the city stands at 1.74 per cent and 5.51 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday recorded 30 fresh recoveries, taking the total number of recovered patients to 14,12,572. According to the health bulletin, a total of 237 patients are currently admitted to hospitals across the city while four people are at the dedicated Covid care centres.

As far as vaccination is concerned, as many as 162,737 people were inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine shots in the past 24 hours – of which, 106,558 were administered the first dose and the remaining 56,209 received the second dose. So far, 1,42,51,101 people have been vaccinated in the national capital. As many as 1,01,34,046 people have been inoculated with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine till now, while 41,17,055 people have been administered the second jab.

The active case count in Delhi currently stands at 386, the health bulletin showed.

Schools for standards 9 to 12 resumed physical classes on September 1 in Delhi. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) laid down guidelines prior to the opening of the schools by directing that only a maximum of 50 per cent of students can be called for classrooms depending on the capacity and that the timetable should be made as per the occupancy limit of the classrooms.

Schools for classes 6 to 8 are scheduled to open on Wednesday.