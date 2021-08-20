Delhi reports no new Covid-19 related deaths on Friday, 11th time since onset of second wave

The national capital on Friday reported no new Covid-19 related deaths, while 57 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, a bulletin from the Delhi health department showed. With this, the total confirmed cases reached 1,437,274 cases and the death toll remained at 25,079.

Delhi has reported no new fatalities in a time span of 24 hours for the 11th time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic, a report from news agency PTI showed. On March 2, July 18, 24 and 29 and August 2, 4, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 16, there were no fatalities reported due to Covid-19, according to the official data.

Also read | Johnson & Johnson submits plea for study of Covid-19 vaccine on adolescents

The daily new infections witnessed a slight increase in the last 24 hours as there were only 25 new cases reported previously on Wednesday, the lowest in the city since April 15 last year. Meanwhile, the active caseload also witnessed a slight increase from 448 on the previous day to 459 on Friday.

While the cumulative positivity rate in the city stood at 5.75%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was recorded at 1.74%, data from the bulletin showed.

So far, medical workers in the city have tested 24,983,238 samples for Covid-19 of which 73,718 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The tests per million count stood at 1,314,907, the data also showed.

As far as the vaccinations are concerned, 144,929 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of whom 106,733 people received their first dose and 38,196 received their second. So far 12,100,127 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with at least one dose, according to the government’s data. Also, 3,429,474 people in the city have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON