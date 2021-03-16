Delhi reports over 400 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload continues to increase

Delhi on Tuesday reported 425 new Covid-19 cases, taking the city’s tally to 644,489, while the total toll climbed to 10,945, with one death reported in the last 24 hours. The capital city has been logging over 400 new cases since March 11, 2021, with a brief respite on Monday, when it reported 368 cases. Delhi reported 407 new cases on Sunday, 419 cases on Saturday, 431 cases on Friday and 409 cases on Thursday.

The active caseload has been increasing gradually in the city. It currently stands at 2,488, an increase of 167 cases from the 2,321 reported on Monday, data from the bulletin showed. Also, with 257 patients recovered, total recoveries reached 631,056.

The health ministry has listed Delhi as one among the eight states/Union territories where the number of daily new Covid-19 cases has been showing an upward trend. The other states are Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi ministry data also showed that 70,049 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, comprising 39,425 RTPCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 30,624 Rapid antigen tests. This is a slight increase from the over 60,000 tests conducted on Monday. So far, 13,428,414 samples have been tested and the tests per million count climbed to 706,758.

The cumulative positivity rate, considering total tests done and the total cases identified, stands at 4.8 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) continued to remain at 1.7 per cent, according to the latest data. The city at present has 576 containment zones and 1,401 patients under home isolation, the bulletin said.

As of 7am on Tuesday, 800,602 beneficiaries have received the Covid-19 vaccine of whom 673,477 people have received the first dose and 127,125 people have received the second, as per data from the Union health ministry.