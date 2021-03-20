Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi reports over 800 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest daily spike this year
delhi news

Delhi reports over 800 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest daily spike this year

The coronavirus tally in Delhi has gone up to 647,161 and a total of 10,955 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:37 PM IST
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India.(HT Photo)

Delhi has been witnessing a steady increase in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) through the week, and on Saturday it broke all records of this year by registering 813 fresh cases of the infection, according to latest figures released in the health bulletin.

Two people died of the viral disease in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

With the massive one-day jump in cases, the city’s positivity rate stands at 1.07% while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.71%.

The infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 647,161 and a total of 10,955 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far. Of the total cases, 3,409 are active. As many 632,797 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far with 567 recoveries recorded between Friday and Saturday.

A central government panel has attributed the grim figures to superspreader events like weddings. “We must understand that there is still a large section of population that is vulnerable, especially in villages. We cannot afford to lower our guard at this stage, and should avoid mass gatherings as it can become superspreading events,” said Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog.

IND
