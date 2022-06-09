Delhi restaurants, clubs told to display boards warning against drug use on premises
The Delhi government has directed hotels, clubs, and restaurants to put up boards on their premises warning against consumption of narcotic and psychotropic substances, an order issued by the state excise department has said.
The circular, issued on June 6, said the establishments will face action if such a display board is not found during inspections. The department clarified that all premises will have to put up such boards in at least two locations.
“It is hereby directed that all the HCR (hotel, club, restaurant) licensees shall fix the display board for awareness stating ‘consumption and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is prohibited by law and punishable with rigorous imprisonment and fine’,” the order said.
The directive assumes significance given that the number of hotels, clubs, restaurants and other on-site liquor serving premises in Delhi has increased by 10% since last year, when the new excise regime came into effect.The revised excise policy of the Delhi government was implemented in November last year with the opening of privately owned liquor vends across the city.
On May 6, the Delhi government had granted permission to all pubs and restaurants serving liquor to stay open till 3am -- a move aimed at elevating the Capital’s nightlife, giving a shot in the arm to the hospitality industry that is still reeling from the pandemic, and increasing employment opportunities.
The June 6 order further stated that the licensees are directed to put up display boards at two conspicuous places and submit the compliance report and documentary evidence to the HCR branch of the excise department within 10 days of receipt of order.
“Non-compliance of the said circular will be viewed seriously. In any case, if the above display board is not found fixed by the inspecting team of the department, necessary action will be initiated against the errant HCR licensee, as per the rules,” it said.
According to data from the excise department, the total number of HCR category premises, as on May 6, was 964, including 162 hotels, 698 restaurants, and 48 clubs, besides a few banquet and party halls, and motels and farm houses licensed to serve Indian and foreign liquor.
