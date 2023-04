The Indian School in the national capital's Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, said Delhi Police.

The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being done. (HT File/representative)

The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being done by bomb detection squad and AS check teams, according to Chandan Chaudhary, DCP (South).

