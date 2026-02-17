Delhi School issues admit cards after education minister steps in

Admit cards were issued to three students of Apeejay School in Saket on Monday following a protest by parents who alleged the documents were being withheld over non-payment of hiked fees, just days before the CBSE board exams are set to begin on February 17. Delhi education minister Ashish Sood (File photo)

The issue was resolved in a meeting convened by Delhi’s education minister Ashish Sood, who brought together school representatives and the parents of the affected children. Sood assured that no student would be prevented from appearing for the board examinations. “Every child in Delhi is our own. Whether they study in private or government schools, my doors and the doors of my office are open 24/7 for them and their parents,” he said.

Earlier in the day, around 80 people – including parents and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party – gathered outside the school to protest the delay in issuing admit cards. The demonstrators claimed that the cards were being withheld because the parents refused to pay a fee hike they considered excessive.

“We are ready to pay the fee which is approved by DoE, and not the hiked amount. So why should we be asked to sign the fee waiver application?” questioned Harish Choudhary, father of one of the students denied the admit card.

The school’s principal, Sujeet Eric Masih, offered a different account, citing a 2024 Delhi High Court directive in a similar matter. He stated that the court had instructed parents to clear outstanding fees before admit cards could be issued. “The school is following the court’s directive because failing to do so would be discriminatory toward other students who have paid the fees,” Masih explained.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, who joined the protest, criticised private schools in the capital for what he described as financial coercion. “Parents are being forced to pay as much as ₹20 lakh and open blackmailing is going on in the Capital,” he alleged.