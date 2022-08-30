Delhi school student hospitalised after classroom ceiling fan falls on her head
The student alleged that the ceiling had a damp and it was dripping.
A government school student in outer Delhi’s Nangloi was injured after the ceiling fan in her classroom fell on her head.
The student has been admitted to a private hospital in Nangloi and is undergoing treatment.
She alleged that the ceiling had a damp and it was dripping.
"The fan fell off the ceiling in the classroom on August 27 when the classes were going on. The ceiling had a damp and water was dripping from it because of which the ceiling broke off and the fan fell down," she said.
There has been no reaction from the school authorities or the government about the incident so far.
Rajasthan lawyer, 47, dies by suicide; family accuses police of harassment
A 47-year-old lawyer in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district died by suicide on Monday, prompting his family and the district's lawyers to blame local police officers for the death. They said the police had been harassing the lawyer over a campaign that he launched this year against drug peddling in the area. Lawyers in the district's Anupgarh have also gone on strike to pressure the administration.
Jathedar backs nihangs booked for disrupting Christian event in Amritsar
A day after nihangs were booked for disrupting an event organised by Christian missionaries at Daduana village in Amritsar district, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday said the case against them should be cancelled as they were only opposing forced religious conversion. The case was registered under Sections 295, 296, 427, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at Jandiala Guru police station on Monday.
Centre to decide whether two Bengal blasts to be probed by NIA: Calcutta HC
The Calcutta high court on Tuesday ruled that the Centre should decide whether two bomb blasts that took place in Bengal's South 24 Parganas and Malda districts earlier this year should be probed by the National Investigation Agency. A Calcutta high court lawyer, Anindya Sundar Das, filed separate petitions seeking NIA probe into the incidents. There was no reaction from the state government till Tuesday afternoon.
Sukhbir skips Punjab Police SIT summons, appears in Zira court
Former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday skipped the summons sent to him by the Punjab Police special investigation team to appear for questioning in the Kotkapura firing case, citing his appearance in Ferozepur district's Zira court in connection with a case registered for blocking a highway.
BJP is 'baccha chor' party: Manish Sisodia slams Centre in Delhi assembly
Amid the ongoing tussle over corruption allegations, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party for raising baseless questions against the AAP government in Delhi. During a special session of the Delhi assembly, Sisodia said that false news was planted that property papers were found from his bank locker during a CBI search.
