Delhi schools asked to furnish details of Covid+ students
- Schools said the DoE circulated a Google document on Sunday, asking officials to enter the details regarding the infections in their institutes.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has sought data from schools about the number of Covid-affected students and employees in their institutes in the Capital, ahead of a key meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) this week, which is, among others, expected to discuss the return of the mask mandate in the city.
Schools said the DoE circulated a Google document on Sunday, asking officials to enter the details regarding the infections in their institutes. School heads said that the move was presumably to gather details about Covid trends in schools before imposing any guidelines or protocols on educational institutes. Officials from DoE did not respond to queries seeking clarity on the reasons behind the data collection exercise.
Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), a consortium of over 120 Delhi schools, welcomed the data collection. “The Delhi government is presumably collecting data from us so that they can get understand the overall situation before the DDMA meeting on Wednesday. It is a good step because this will help them understand the Covid trends and accordingly take appropriate decisions,” said Acharya, the principal of ITL Public Dwarka.
Awadhesh Kumar Jha, principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini Sector 8, said that while Covid data had been sought from the school last night, it was not known if the data collection exercise would be undertaken daily. “We were asked to provide details about the number of Covid-affected students and we have already done that. We are yet to receive instructions if this will be a daily exercise,” said Jha.
Following the emergence of Covid cases from private schools in the Capital last week, the DoE, in an advisory last Thursday, said that specific wings of the school or the whole school could be closed if a Covid-19 case emerged on campus. The advisory also laid stressed on the need for mask compliance, distancing and other mitigation measures. “If any Covid case is noticed or reported to the school authority, the same must be intimated to the DoE immediately and the concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole, as the case may be, must be closed down for time being,” said the advisory issued by the DoE’s private school branch.
-
Massive blaze breaks out in plastic factory in Ludhiana, 2 labourers critical
Two labourers suffered over 90% burn injuries after a major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Sundar Nagar on Monday evening The blaze broke out at Sawan Plastics on 70-Feet Road at around 6pm. It is suspected that the blaze was caused due to a short circuit. The labourers, Sarwan, 18, and Kaliram, 40, were moved to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where there condition is being said to be critical.
-
Create awareness about govt schemes: MP Bittu to Ludhiana officials
The Ludhiana MP, who is the district development coordination and monitoring committee chairperson, was presiding over the committee's meeting to review different state and central government-sponsored schemes at the Bachat Bhawan. He was accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Jiwan Singh Sangowal and zila parishad chairperson Yadwinder Singh Jandiali, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and heads of all government departments.
-
Robbery, snatching on the rise in industrial areas: FICO delegation tells Ludhiana top cop
With labourers increasingly falling prey to robbers and snatchers, industrialists met the commissioner of police on Monday and sought round-the-clock surveillance in industrial areas and focal points of the city. A delegation of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation met newly appointed commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma under the leadership of their chairperson KK Seth and president Gurmeet Singh Kular.
-
Khanna city areas turning into dumpyard amid deadlock between villagers, municipal council
Garbage lifting in Khanna city has been hit as the impasse between residents of Rasoolra village and the municipal council over the location of the dumping site continues. Meanwhile, garbage heaps could be seen all across Khanna. With villagers not allowing authorities to use the dumping ground at Rasoolra, door-to-door garbage lifting gas been affected. The residents living in Khanna town were a harried lot.
-
Missing Phillaur resident found dead in Ludhiana village
Missing for the past two days, a Phillaur resident was on Monday morning found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Noorwala village of Meharban. His father Balbir Bhatti said his son, who was looking for a job, left the house on April 16 at around 11.30pm on a scooter to check on a vacancy at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), but did not return.
