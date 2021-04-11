Delhi schools shut, but no word yet on teachers’ attendance

Teachers in several Delhi government schools have expressed concerns about reporting to their institutions two days after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of all schools following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

While the government made it clear that students will not be allowed to come to school for any academic or examination-related work, it did not mention teachers and other staffers.

On Saturday, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Saturday said, “I have been getting queries on whether it is compulsory for teachers to go to schools or not. School principals and the staff can decide among themselves on how many teachers will come to school and how many will give lessons online. We are not putting any restrictions on this from our side.”

Teachers, however, said this may give rise to uncertainties and create room for confusion. Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary of the Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA), said, “It is not a wise decision to let schools take a call on whether teachers should come or not as it may leave room for bias and also for the education department officials to run things in an arbitrary manner. Teachers must be asked to help students prepare for their exams online.”

Sant Ram, who is the district secretary of the teachers’ association in west Delhi-A, said there have been several cases of teachers testing positive for Covid-19 after coming in contact with others during academic work. He said teachers must not be asked to come to school at least till the current surge is not brought under control. “Apart from teaching, hundreds of teachers are still doing Covid-related work in airports, religious places, banquet halls, and working with the district administration. They are on night patrolling duty and also have been given election duty for the upcoming gurdwara elections. When the positivity rate in the city has hit 10%, calling teachers to school may prove to be a risk to everyone’s health,” he said.

The head of a government school in Rajouri Garden Extension, Sanjeev Gaur said that despite the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) directives, his school is waiting for an order from the education department. “We have to see what percentage of staff will be allowed to come to school for administrative work. Based on that, we will prepare a roster and exclude those who are on Covid-duty. Since tomorrow [Monday] is a working day, all teachers will come,” he said.

A senior education department official said, “Schools will be informed on what percentage of staff have to come in due course of time. Till then, all of them have to come.”