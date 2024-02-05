Delhi schools to resume normal timings from February 6

The education department in Delhi has ordered the resumption of regular timings in all government, government-aided and private schools, starting tomorrow. Delhi schools to resume normal timings from Tuesday. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

In an official order issued, the Education Department wrote, "In view of the improved weather conditions in Delhi, all govt, govt-aided, and recognised private schools of Delhi shall resume their normal timings w.e.f. 06.02.2024 (Tuesday)."

The order directed the heads of schools to inform students, parents and staff about the change in timings well in time through suitable means of communication.

Previously, the Education Department had modified school hours due to severe fog and cold weather in the national capital, mandating classes to begin no earlier than 9 am and conclude by 5 pm.

On Sunday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, following light morning rainfall, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 11.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the seasonal average, according to IMD data.

Various parts of Delhi received light rain between 5 am and 8 am, accumulating 3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours until 8:30 am.

IMD forecasts more rain and moderate fog during nighttime hours.

Humidity levels reached 83 percent at 5:30 pm.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 282, falling within the 'poor' category at 7 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI ranges from zero to 500, with values between zero and 50 considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.