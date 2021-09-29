Delhi: SDMC rolls back tax rate hikes for several commercial properties

With just months left for the Delhi municipal polls, which are likely to be held early next year, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to reduce the property tax rates for several non-residential and commercial categories.

According to the proposal passed by the corporation’s standing committee on Tuesday, the tax rate hikes -- these came into effect in July 2020 -- will now be rolled back leading to a reduction of 20-50% in tax for properties such as guest houses, banquet halls, recreational clubs, telecom towers etc.

According to the revision, the property tax for educational institutions, colleges and schools will now be calculated based on the fee structure of the establishment.

The property tax in the city is calculated based on six factors -- the total covered area, the unit area values (per square metre (sqm)), age of the property, occupancy, structural factor and use factor.

Most of the changes have been made in use factor and occupancy factor, south civic body officials said. The tax rates in these categories were increased on July 27, 2020, through the implementation of the recommendations of the third Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC) report.

Col (retd) BK Oberoi, the standing committee chairman, SDMC, said changes will be reflected in eight categories. “The property taxes of schools and educational institutions will now be based on the tuition fee being charged by the institute. For schools charging a fee less than ₹600 per month, the use factor will be 1; for the ₹600-1,200 fee category, use factor will be 2; and for educational institutes charging ₹1,200 or more as monthly fee, the use factor will be 3,” he said.

The move will bring these institutes major relief, as according to last year’s MVC hike, all educational institutes, barring government ones, were under the use factor 3.

A senior municipal corporation official said the biggest change will be for the properties where telecom towers have been installed as the use factor for such properties has been brought down from 4 to 2. “For example, if property tax for such a property was ₹1,000, after the application of use factor 4, the owner had to pay ₹4,000. Now as per the use factor 2, the owner need only pay ₹2,000,” the official said, asking not to be named.

For vacant land properties, the use factor has been reduced from 0.5 to 0.3 ,leading to a 40% reduction in taxes. The MVC roll-back policy states that the use factor for entertainment/recreational clubs will now come down from use factor 4 to 3, leading to a 25% reduction in overall property tax.

Banquet halls and marriage halls will get a 20% tax reduction while vacant commercial/industrial properties will see a 33.3% reduction in taxes. The properties falling under the guest house lodges category will also witness a drop in tax due to a reduction of use factor, from the existing 3 to 2.

Besides modifying the use factor of various categories, changes have also been made to the occupancy factor, officials said. According to the tax regime approved on Tuesday, the occupancy factor for all rented properties will be two while for the rest of the residential/non-residential properties, it will be one.

SDMC officials estimate that the changes will impact around 11,000 properties and the relief will lead to a revenue reduction of ₹80 crore to ₹100 crore. The standing committee chairman said people who have already paid their taxes based on the increased tax rates will be compensated in the next annual tax cycle.