Delhi sees 13,287 new Covid-19 cases, daily toll falls to 300

Delhi's daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a marginal rise as a health department bulletin showed on Wednesday that 13,287 more people tested positive for the viral disease in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The related death toll, however, witnessed a fall, as 300 more people succumbed to the infection in the city, the bulletin showed.

With this, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 1,361,986 while total deaths stand at 20,310. In the last two days, i.e. May 10 and 11, the city's caseload rose by 12,651 and 12,481 fresh infections respectively. The death toll rose by 319 and 347 fatalities on the respective days.

As per the latest bulletin, 14,071 more patients recovered from the coronavirus disease in a single-day, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,258,951 or 92.43% of the overall caseload. Active cases have fallen to 82,725, down from 83,809 a day ago and contribute 6.07% of the total cases. Deaths, meanwhile, comprise 1.49% of total cases.

The positivity rate, i.e., the number of samples that gave positive results of the total samples tested for the disease, is at 17.03%, down from 17.76% from the previous bulletin. In the preceding 24 hours, 78,035 samples were tested, while 66,234 and 70,276 tests were conducted on May 10 and 11. Total 18,027,606 samples have been tested in the city-state thus far, the bulletin showed.

On the vaccination front, 129,291 more beneficiaries were vaccinated, with 84,139 receiving their first dose and 45,152 receiving their second. Total 4,147,654 beneficiaries have been inoculated thus far, of which 3,194,042 have been injected with their first dose while 953,612 have been injected with both the doses. Earlier in the day, the Delhi government alleged that Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which has developed the anti Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, "refused" to supply vaccine doses for Delhi.





The national capital is currently in the middle of a lockdown, which is scheduled to end in the early morning hours of May 17. The lockdown, which came into effect on the night of April 19 after being announced earlier in the day, was originally scheduled to end on the morning of April 26, but has since been extended twice.