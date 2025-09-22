Delhi sees 35.3°C today, clear skies predicted for Tuesday

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degree above the season's average, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather department has predicted clear sky for Tuesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.(Raj K Raj /Hindustan Times)

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below the season's average, while the humidity level oscillated between 74 per cent and 57 per cent during the day, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted clear sky for Tuesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The average air quality in the past 24 hours was recorded in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 135 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.