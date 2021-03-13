IND USA
The daily cases in Delhi have been on the rise again since late February with experts and doctors attributing this sudden surge to people not following Covid-appropriate behaviour(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
delhi news

Delhi sees highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases for 4 days during the week

The case trajectory, which is the seven-day average of daily infections, is a little bit over 339 at present and has been on the rise for 18 continuous days, according to a report by Hindustan Times on March 12.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:56 AM IST

Delhi registered 2,376 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 18 related deaths from March 6 to March 12, which have pushed the national capital’s tally to 642,870, the health department’s bulletin shows. More than 1,800 people recovered from the viral disease and 371,679 tests were conducted during the week, according to the bulletin. The case trajectory, which is the seven-day average of daily infections, is a little bit over 339 at present and has been on the rise for 18 continuous days, according to a report by Hindustan Times on March 12.

Four days of this week, March 12, March 11, March 10 and March 6, saw the biggest spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. On March 12, 431 infections were added and were the highest since January 9 when 519 cases were seen. On March 11, 409 cases were recorded or the highest since January 3. The daily cases on March 10 at 370 had breached the 300-mark for the fourth time this month and have been the highest in one month and on March 6, 321 new cases were recorded - the highest since January 14.

The daily cases in Delhi have been on the rise again since late February with experts and doctors attributing this sudden surge to people not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. However, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain pointed out that the positivity rate in the national capital was much lesser as compared to states such as Kerala and Maharashtra and added the government is on a ‘full vigil’ to combat the outbreak.

As the caseload in Delhi is nearing the 643,000-mark, here is a look at the weekly trends:

1. During the week, the highest cases in Delhi were reported on March 12 (431), while the lowest cases were on March 8 (239).

2. The deaths during the week continued to be in single digits even though there was a rise in infections. The highest toll was on March 9 after 4 deaths were reported that day and only one person succumbed to the infection on March 6.

3. The daily recoveries did not exceed the daily number of cases during the week. The highest recoveries were reported on March 12 (356) while just 260 people were on March 7.

4. March 6 saw the lowest number of tests at 6,060 tests being conducted for Covid-19 during these 7 days. The highest number of tests were conducted on March 12 at 72,031, which led to the detection of 431 cases.

