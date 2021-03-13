India records 24,882 new Covid-19 cases, 140 deaths; active cases cross 2-lakh
India recorded 24,882 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 140 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday.
Lockdown in Thane city’s 11 hotspots from today, only essential services allowed
Forcible entry not seen on SUV with explosives found near Ambani's house: Police
NSIL to invest ₹10,000 crore in 5 years to launch commercial satellites
- NSIL is targeting commercial launches of satellites and already has a robust order book.
News updates from HT: ‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Covid-19 live: India's records 24,882 new cases, 140 deaths; active cases soar
MCOCA court junks gangster’s plea to stay release of Mumbai Saga
- Gangster D K Rao had claimed that a case against him is pending trial and the release of the movie on his life may prejudice the case.
Ahead of lockdown, hundreds flout social distancing norms in Nagpur market
BJP MLA tries to drink sanitiser in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement row
- Oisha's Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain was reading out a statement about the status of paddy procurement in the state in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season when the BJP MLA tried to gulp down a bottle of hand sanitiser.
Transgenders in khaki: Ready to take on the world
Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze seeks anticipatory bail in Mansukh Hiran case
- The court has asked the investigating officer’s response on the next date of hearing on March 19.
ISRO launches sounding rocket RH-560, to study neutral winds, plasma dynamics
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
