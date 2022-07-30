Delhi sees over 1,300 Covid cases, three deaths; positivity rate at 8.39%
- With three new Covid-linked fatalities, the death toll now stands at 26,311. Here are top five updates on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation.
Covid cases in Delhi: The daily count of coronavirus cases in the national capital breached the 1,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day as Delhi reported 1,333 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the city stood at over 8 per cent. Three new Covid-linked fatalities were also reported on Saturday.
Saturday’s cases marked the highest single-day spike in over a month. According to news agency PTI, the highest spike before Saturday was when Delhi logged 1,375 Covid cases on June 15 with a positivity rate at 7.01 per cent.
Here are top five updates on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation:
> The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 4,230 as against 3,844 the previous day. With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,54,508 while the death toll mounted to 26,311.
> Delhi recorded 1,245 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality. On Thursday, 1,128 fresh infections were reported with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent and zero death.
> A total of 15,897 tests were conducted the previous day to detect Covid-19. As of now, there are 170 containment zones in the city, the health bulletin said further.
> Delhi has also reported a few cases of the highly transmissible BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron in the last few days, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.
> Speaking of severe infections, of the 9,402 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 268 were occupied on Saturday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin further said.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
