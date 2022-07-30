Delhi sees over 1,300 Covid cases, three deaths; positivity rate at 8.39%

Covid cases in Delhi: The daily count of coronavirus cases in the national capital breached the 1,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day as Delhi reported 1,333 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the city stood at over 8 per cent. Three new Covid-linked fatalities were also reported on Saturday.

Saturday’s cases marked the highest single-day spike in over a month. According to news agency PTI, the highest spike before Saturday was when Delhi logged 1,375 Covid cases on June 15 with a positivity rate at 7.01 per cent.

Here are top five updates on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation:

> The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 4,230 as against 3,844 the previous day. With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,54,508 while the death toll mounted to 26,311.

> Delhi recorded 1,245 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality. On Thursday, 1,128 fresh infections were reported with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent and zero death.

> A total of 15,897 tests were conducted the previous day to detect Covid-19. As of now, there are 170 containment zones in the city, the health bulletin said further.

> Delhi has also reported a few cases of the highly transmissible BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron in the last few days, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

> Speaking of severe infections, of the 9,402 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 268 were occupied on Saturday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON