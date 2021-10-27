Delhi serosurvey: 90% people found to have antibodies against Covid-19, seroprevalence over 85% in every district

Over 90% of the people who were covered in the sixth serological survey in Delhi were found to have developed antibodies against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), several news agencies reported on Wednesday.

The prevalence of antibodies against the disease in such a larger section of the people surveyed would imply that the national capital is unlikely to witness a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections as deadly as the second wave until a new variant of the virus emerges, news agency PTI reported citing a senior government official.

However, herd immunity has not been achieved in the city despite the higher seroprevalence, PTI reported citing the official. Also, it could not be confirmed if vaccination against the disease had any role behind the high seropositivity rate, the official further said.

“We cannot say exactly if Delhi has achieved herd immunity because there are no studies or data to show that the virus won't spread after a certain percentage of population is affected,” PTI quoted an official familiar with the development. “However, the same variant of the virus (Delta) cannot lead to a major epidemic. So, we can say there won't be another wave of coronavirus as big as the second wave until a new severe variant emerges,” the official further said.

The sample collection process for the sixth serosurvey began on September 24 and as many as 28,000 samples were collected from the 280 wards in the national capital.

Further, the survey also showed that the seropositivity rate was above 85% in every district. More women were also found to be seropositive compared to men, the report further showed.

After the fifth round of serosurvey conducted in January this year, 56.13% of the people were found to have antibodies against the disease. The national capital was one among the several places that was battered due to a deadly second wave of infections aggravated by shortage of medical oxygen in hospitals. At its peak, Delhi reported over 28,000 daily infections with the case positivity at one point reaching 36.2%.

As many as 73,512 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city in the last 24 hours and so far 7,251,851 people have been fully immunised against the disease, the Delhi health department bulletin on Wednesday showed.