New Delhi Delhi set to get its cultural fix at World Book Fair

Documentaries, panel discussions, literary analysis and roundtables are among just a few of the exciting events the Bharat Mandapam will host this weekend, as part of the World Book Fair—one of the most-awaited academic exchange events—set to start this Saturday.

Besides improvements and additions to pavilions and lounges, this edition will promote the 75th year of the Indian Constitution. The event, from February 1 to 9, will see the participation of enthusiasts from over 50 countries, with a focus on Russia. It will be inaugurated by Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

“The theme this year is ‘We, The People of India’. It will promote the 75th year of the Indian Constitution and a celebration of our rich culture, which will be a great learning experience for our young citizens. The book fair will feature more than 1,000 writers, authors and speakers, with more than 600 literary programmes and more than 200 cultural events,” said Yuvraj Malik, director of the National Book Trust (NBT).

The fair, organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) under the ministry of education, will provide free entry for students in school uniforms and senior citizens. It will go on from 11am to 8pm at Bharat Mandapam, where a shuttle service has also been arranged for visitors at Gate 10.

At a dedicated themed pavilion, India’s republican ideals and history will be showcased through installations, books, documentaries and cultural programmes, organisers said. Aspects of the Constitution of India will also be in focus, such as in a panel discussion on the contribution of women to the Constitution scheduled for February 4.

The international pavilion, centred on “Roos Se Aayi Kitabein (books from Russia)”, will focus on Russian films, theatre, music and food.

Alexéi Varlámov, an author who will speak at the book fair, said, “It is all very exciting; the opportunity to explore each other’s cultures. There will be over 1,500 books on Russian classics from 19th and 20th centuries, Soviet period, works of Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin, (Fyodor) Dostoevsky, and Leo Tolstoy. The fair will feature some of the best Russian literature and Russian writers, who will be here, and participate in round tables, seminars, and lectures. There will be discussions on contemporary literature from all over the world.”

The fair will also feature authors and speakers from France, Qatar, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Iran and Lithuania, among others.

Visitors will also be able to take part in interactive sessions with authors and attend panel discussions on an array of topics, ranging from “Fiction’s Role in Mental and Emotional well being” to “Climate Underdogs: From India to the world, a global call to action”.

Malik said that new additions have been made this year.

“For example, the authors’ lounge has been designed as a dedicated space for writers to interact, reflect, and recharge. This will serve as the perfect setting for authors as a much-needed sojourn before they continue their literary odyssey,” he said.

Another new feature will be the “Kidz Kingdom, or the children’s corner, which will host a multitude of activities such as storytelling sessions, calligraphy, caricature and painting workshops, and quizzes.

“They will not just have conventional reading experiences. They will have interactions with AI, e-books and audiobooks,” Malik said.

NBT has also arranged a free distribution of Braille books under the “Books for all” initiative, an NBT official said.

An illustrator corner will be set up to showcase the works of illustrators in publishing. Cultural evenings will feature performances by musical bands, dance performances, competitions and folklore choreographic ensembles.