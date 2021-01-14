Delhi shivers as 2nd cold wave sets in, lows to stay around 3-4°C: IMD
Delhi residents shivered as a biting cold set over the city for the second time this season with the minimum temperature on Wednesday dropping to 3.2 degrees Celsius, even as dense fog and low wind speed pushed the air quality into the “very poor” zone.
Cold wave conditions are expected to continue in Delhi-NCR for at least the next five days, according to scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while pollution levels are likely to further worsen and may even reach the “severe” zone in the coming days.
This is the second time this season that the Delhi residents are experiencing a sharp drop in temperatures, with the previous cold spell occurring around the end of 2020 in which the minimum temperature on New Year’s Day dropped to 1.1°C – the lowest temperature recorded in the city in 14 years.
On Wednesday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official reading for the city, was 3.2°C, a deviation of four degrees from what is considered normal this time of the year. The maximum temperature during the day was 18.5°C, a notch below normal.
Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that on Thursday the minimum temperature is likely to stay around 3-4°C. On Friday, it will rise marginally, before falling again on Saturday.
“There is intense snowfall being reported from states like Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and currently Delhi is receiving north-westerly winds from these snow-clad states. On Wednesday, there is also a forecast of dense fog, which will also impact the visibility in the early hours,” said Srivastava.
On early Wednesday, dense fog conditions led to the visibility at Palam and Safdarjung observatories dropping to zero metres for a brief period. Even with the dense fog, officials at Delhi airport said there was no impact on flight operations.
“Low visibility procedures were activated but no diversions or cancellations were reported due to fog,” the official said.
The dense fog also led to the city’s air quality worsening. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 354, in the “very poor” zone, a deterioration from Tuesday’s 293, categorised as “poor”.
VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring and research centre, said the AQI in Delhi is likely to deteriorate further in the coming days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro will get 50 e-buses for feeder service by April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yamuna pollution on top court radar again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A contactless Republic Day parade in store for students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi shivers as 2nd cold wave sets in, lows to stay around 3-4°C: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Caution, relief as kids weigh return to school
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City vaccine centres down to 75 from 89
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20k Covaxin doses land in city; final prep underway for V-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relieve us of bird flu duty, say teachers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCDs ban sale, stocking of poultry; eateries can’t serve chicken or eggs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Free vaccine for all residents of Delhi: Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toxic foam continues to float near Yamuna River bank in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transport dept to launch drive to check HSRP, colour-coded sticker compliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's East, South municipal corporations ban sale of chicken
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At makeshift Singhu border gurudwara, protesters honour those who died
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox