Delhi SIR draft roll: 4.75 million electors likely to be left out on Aug 31

Nearly 4.75 million voters in Delhi are likely to be left out of the draft electoral roll to be published on August 31 under the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, while around 9.75 million electors will figure in the draft roll, an official said on Saturday.

Delhi’s draft electoral roll will be published on August 31 under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

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The draft roll will cover electors whose enumeration forms were submitted and digitised during the door-to-door exercise that concluded on August 17.

Of Delhi’s 14,510,299 electors, forms of around 67.21% have been digitised, according to data released by the Delhi chief electoral officer.

The remaining 4.75 million electors have been classified as “uncollectable” under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) categories and will not appear in the draft roll.

Also read: Scam Alert: SIR verification call incoming? Beware, it could be a fraud!

Excluded voters can seek inclusion till September 30

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{{^usCountry}} However, their exclusion at the draft stage is not final, as they can file claims and objections seeking inclusion in the electoral roll from August 31 to September 30, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, their exclusion at the draft stage is not final, as they can file claims and objections seeking inclusion in the electoral roll from August 31 to September 30, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The publication of the draft roll on August 31 will also begin scrutiny of certain electors whose details could not be linked with the 2002 intensive revision roll or whose enumeration forms contain anomalies.

Also read: 5 BLOs suspended over 3,400 SIR forms found at Kharghar photocopy centre; one booked

Officials said nearly 34% of electors who submitted enumeration forms are likely to get notices since their details could not be mapped.

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The claims and objections filed by electors whose names will not be part of draft rolls will be examined before the notice and disposal process concludes on October 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on November 4.