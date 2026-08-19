Delhi SIR schedule revised, final electoral roll on November 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi on Wednesday, postponing key stages of the exercise by a week and the publication of the final electoral roll by eight days, officials said. Officials said the dates have been revised since the rationalisation exercise of polling stations is not yet complete. ( Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Officials said the dates have been revised since the rationalisation exercise of polling stations is not yet complete.

“As part of the exercise, it has to be ensured that each polling station should not have more than 1,200 voters. We have sent details to the commission. We are awaiting their approval for rationalisation,” said an official, aware of the details.

According to an official statement issued by the chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office, Delhi, on Wednesday, the revised schedule has been issued following a letter from the ECI.

This is the third time the election authorities have revised the schedule.

Polling station rationalisation deadline extended to August 24 Under the revised timeline, rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations, which were earlier scheduled to be completed by August 17, will now be completed by August 24.

The publication of the draft electoral roll, which was scheduled for August 24, will now be published on August 31.

The period for filing claims and objections, scheduled from August 24 to September 23, has been shifted to August 31 to September 30, according to the statement.

The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections, scheduled between August 24 and October 22, will now be carried out from August 31 to October 29.

The final electoral roll will be published on November 4 instead of October 27, according to the revised schedule.

The CEO’s office said all electors who have submitted their enumeration forms will be able to check their names in the draft electoral roll once it is published on August 31. The draft roll will also be uploaded to the Delhi CEO’s website.

Over 14.5 million electors covered by enumeration exercise The enumeration exercise, in which partially filled forms were distributed to over 14.5 million electors in the city, started on June 30 and ended on August 17. According to official figures, 9.752 million (67.21%) enumeration forms had been submitted and digitised, leaving 4.759 million (32.79%) voters at the risk of deletion from draft rolls. The southeast district of Delhi recorded the lowest digitisation at 56.38%, while the outer north recorded the highest at 75.68%.

The CEO office has advised electors to check the draft roll after its publication on August 31 and verify their names and details.

With the latest changes, the final electoral roll for Delhi will now be available on November 4, according to the revised schedule.