Over 28.79 lakh enumeration forms uncollectable in Pune

Pune: Over 28.79 lakh forms across 21 assembly segments in Pune district remained uncollected on the concluding day of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Monday. Over 28.79 lakh forms across 21 assembly segments in Pune district remained uncollected on the concluding day of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The total number of electorate in Pune district is over 90.80 lakhs, and as many as 8,417 booth-level officers were involved in this extensive exercise that started in June this year. The voters whose forms remained uncollectable are likely not figure in the draft electoral roll that would be published on August 24.

The respective booth-level officers (BLOs) could not collect the forms for multiple reasons, such as death of voters, incomplete addresses, shifting of residences, duplicate forms, etc.

According to the data provided by the district election office, the percentage of uncollectable forms was the highest in seven assembly segments, ranging from over 41% to 47%.

The highest percentage of uncollectable forms was from Khadakwasla, where the uncollectable forms were to the tune of 47%. The total voters in the constituency are over 5.97 lakhs. In Hadapsar, the percentage of uncollectable forms was 46.15 % with the total voter number over 6.51 lakh. In Kothrud, where the total number of electors is over 4.46 lakh, the uncollectable forms were 46.76%.

Similarly, Shivajinagar, with a total voter strength of 2.29 lakh, had over 44% uncollectable forms. Constituencies like Pimpri, Parvati and Pune Cantonment too had over 41% of uncollectable forms.

The lowest percentage of uncollectable forms was in Baramati constituency, where, of the total voter strength of over 3.80 lakh voters, the percentage of uncollectable forms was 11.79%. Similarly, in Ambegaon constituency, the uncollectable forms were 13.08% with a total voter strength of 3.17 lakh.

Minal Kalaskar, the deputy election officer of Pune district, said that the current data could alter as the BLOs are still working to complete the formalities.

“There is no need for the electors whose names do not appear on the draft voters list to panic. They can file claims and objections once the draft voters list is published,” she added.

According to the data, over 61.83 lakh forms have been digitised. This exercise is complete in 10 constituencies, including Junnar, Maval, Ambegaon, Bhosari, Shivajinagar, Pune Cantonment, etc. In the remaining 11 constituencies, the digitisation of the forms has crossed 99%, and the remaining forms will be digitised as soon as possible.

In a statement released late in Monday, the Pune district administration said that during digitisation anamolies were found in over 7.25 lakh filled up forms due reasons like mismatch in age in the 2002 voters list record and the current record, errors in names, mapping process etc. If the age differnce between the two siblings is less than nine months, the software will flag an anomaly. Voters who are in this category will get notices generated by the software and hearings would be conducted before the authorities take the final decision.

Like in the case of anomalies, there are over 8.18 lakh cases of “no links” voters, said official. In this no links cases names of voters were not there in the 2002 voters list and whose parents, grandparents or other relatives could not be linked to the voters list. The voters in such cases will be allowed to present their cases before the authorities.

Meanwhile the district administration have uploaded the names of voters who are dead, shifted, duplicate and absent in the district collectorate website. The Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi appleaped to the voters to check whether their names are there in this category.

The officials said that if a voter has previously mapped in other states a and wants their records in Maharashtra then they will have ro fill up Form 7 at the previous location. After that they will have to fill up form 6 in Maharashtra for voters registration.