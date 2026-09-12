Harish Rawat quits Congress posts after ED raids on PA: ‘No weakness should come’
The ED raided premises linked to Jeena over alleged irregularities in a recruitment examination conducted by the UKSSSC in 2016.
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat stepped down from two Congress posts, a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided his personal assistant, Chandan Singh Jeena, in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in a 2016 state recruitment exam and recovered cash, gold and luxury watches.
The Congress leader said he was stepping down as a member of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee and as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee at the national level, as he did not want any action or conduct on his part to weaken the party’s ongoing fight.
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“Therefore, after remembering my Isht Devta, I have taken a major decision. I am not holding any government post, so there is no question of resigning from one. However, I am a member of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee executive and a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee at the national level. I would like to respectfully step down from both these positions, because I do not want the party’s struggle to be weakened in any way because of me,” Rawat said on his X account.
The ED said in a statement on Friday evening that it had raided Jeena on Thursday and seized cash worth ₹32 lakh and a dozen luxury wristwatches.
The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches on September 10 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
According to the agency, searches were conducted at the residential premises of the then Chairman and Secretary of UKSSSC, the then Exam Controller, the owner of the private computer agency engaged for OMR processing, and associated middlemen allegedly linked to the conspiracy.
The residence of Chandan Singh Jeena was also searched. Jeena had earlier served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Harish Rawat during his tenure as Chief Minister from 2014 to 2017, the ED said.
Jeena is currently serving as a personal assistant (PA) to Rawat and had earlier served as officer on special duty (OSD) during the Congress leader’s tenure as chief minister from 2014-17.
The searches were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, or PMLA, at multiple locations in Dehradun, including those belonging to the former chairman, secretary and exam controller of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), the owner of a private computer agency engaged in processing OMR sheets and some alleged middlemen. The agency did not name the chairman and secretary in its statement.
The ED’s probe stems from four Uttarakhand Police and Vigilance Bureau first information reports (FIRs) registered in connection with alleged irregularities in the Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari Exam conducted by the UKSSSC in 2016.
The OMR answer sheets were diverted from the UKSSSC’s secure custody to the private residence of its then secretary, the agency said. “At the secretary’s residence, roll numbers on under-filled OMR sheets were noted down and handed over to private computer-agency personnel to fraudulently fill and alter answer bubbles before resealing, in exchange for illegal gratification routed through middlemen,” the ED said.
It further said that during the searches at the residential premises of Jeena, unaccounted cash worth ₹32 lakh, gold coins and chains weighing about 200.5 grams, and 12 luxury wristwatches of various luxury brands such as Rolex, Rado, Piaget, Movado, Tissot and Casio Edifice were recovered.
The bank accounts of Jeena and his family members, holding funds worth ₹52.16 lakh, were frozen and his mobile phone was seized for forensic analysis, the agency added.
“During the investigation, it was found that Jeena has made huge expenses in cash also, with no explanation. The recovery, along with the cash expenses, is not substantiated with his known sources of income,” the ED alleged.
Rawat described Jeena as “a very decent, humble and hardworking person”. “If he tampered with OMR sheets during the recruitment of Gram Sevaks, and if there is evidence to prove that he committed any such wrongdoing, I am ashamed of such an alleged audacious act. However, I do not believe this allegation at all,” the former CM said.
He further added on X that the stakes in the Uttarakhand elections were very high.
“Whenever anyone used to ask me when the elections would be held, I would jokingly say that the elections would take place when the CBI knocked on my door. If it has not come yet, it means the elections will be held in March-April next year. However, this time, instead of knocking on my door, an attempt has been made to knock on the door of one of my associates and create a narrative,” Rawat said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.Read More