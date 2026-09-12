'AAP deserves no friendly exemption': Congress dares CJP to audit Punjab schools 'with same eyes'

“Anyone would welcome auditing schools in Punjab or elsewhere. Only one request/suggestion: audit Punjab with the same eyes, the same questions and the same courage with which you audit governments elsewhere. Punjab deserves no special exemption—and AAP deserves no friendly exemption,” Pilot wrote on X.

Pilot was responding to a Rajasthan-based journalist, who had pointed out that the CJP had found a school running in a stable during the audit in the state, while a school that the outfit's delegation, led by spokesperson Saurav Das, visited in Punjab had a swimming pool.

Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot on Friday challenged the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to audit schools in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -ruled state “with the same eyes” as elsewhere.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister was recently appointed in charge of the Punjab Congress, replacing former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Punjab is due for assembly elections early next year, with the Congress vying to wrest back power from AAP after being ousted in 2022.

The CJP audit of three Punjab schools CJP's Saurav Das led a delegation of the pressure group to Punjab, where they assessed the state of government schools as part of their "School Thik Karo" drive.

The CJP team visited schools in Punjab's Ludhiana. Taking to X, Das stated that while the state "schools of eminence" were well maintained, certain issues prevailed, which were flagged to education minister Harjot Singh Bains.

As reported by HT, Das appreciated the infrastructure at the School of Eminence, including the swimming pool, ramps, AI lab, and computer lab. He said the facilities at the school were, in several respects, better than those available in private schools.

"Was impressed with the “Schools of Eminence”. Most of the 20 points were on the positive side. Yet, problems were observed. We conveyed them to the Education Minister @harjotbains, who readily agreed to meet us. We demanded that the problems be resolved immediately. The Minister assured us of swift action," he wrote on X.

To be sure, Punjab has around 19,000 government schools. And while the state government has announced 118 Schools of Eminence, only some of the proposed schools have been inaugurated.

The CJP team also visited the Government Senior Secondary School, Jandiali, which was established in 1936, along with a primary school in the area. Das added that the school had largely retained its old infrastructure despite maintenance work carried out over the years.

“The infrastructure is very old. I hope these children also get better infrastructure, and the Punjab government pays attention to this,” he said.

Kejriwal thanks CJP AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal thanked the CJP for flagging the issues faced by students in government schools in Punjab.

Taking to X, the AAP leader thanked the CJP for raising the issues and stated that the party will work with the state government and work to "immediately address the concerns."