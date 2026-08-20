Draft electoral roll publication delayed by a week

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deferred the publication of the draft electoral roll for Maharashtra by a week, from August 24 to August 31, to allow for the rationalisation of polling booths following the deletion of untraceable electors during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The enumeration phase of the SIR ended on Monday (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

The enumeration phase of the SIR ended on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, joint chief electoral officer Manohar Parkar said, “The rescheduling by the ECI is as per our request demanding more time for rationalisation of polling booths.”

The number of voters in some booths had changed significantly after the deletion of untraceable electors and their rationalisation was necessary to retain voter numbers at 1,000-1,200 per booth.

“The rearrangement needs some time and hence the draft publication has been delayed by a week. The remaining programme remains the same,” Parkar said.

More than 20.70 million electors are likely to be deleted from the draft electoral roll, to be published on August 31. Electors left out from the roll can submit their objections between August 31 and September 30, and the electoral machinery will dispose of the objections by issuing notices for two months until October 29. The final roll will be published on November 11.