‘In chaos, you learn a lot’: Joe Root looks to improve more after 3-0 trouncing of Pakistan in Test series
After months of absolute shambles, the English national team finishes its summer with a thorough 3-0 drubbing of Pakistan.
England’s summer comes to an end with a convincing 3-0 Test whitewash of Pakistan at Edgbaston on Saturday. It’s been a shambolic summer to all intents and purposes. Ben Stokes retired in the middle of the series against New Zealand, which England eventually lost 2-1. Brendon McCullum was sacked from the Test head coach role. Prior to his retirement, Stokes, along with Gus Atkinson, was involved in a nightclub controversy after the win in the first Test against the Kiwis. Months before, Stokes was lucky to come out alive after a freakish incident at a Durham nets. Then Brydon Carse was arrested by the police days before the second Test and was removed from the Test squad. You see, it’s been total madness since their Ashes loss earlier this year.
In view of all those things, Joe Root, who replaced Stokes as England captain, was happy that the team was able to beat Pakistan convincingly and move on from the recent dark phase. "In chaos, you learn a lot about the group of players you have. For us to have come through this series in the manner we have done, the way we've gone about our cricket, and gone about things has been really pleasing," he said.
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"There's been a lot of chaos around this series before a ball was bowled, and the way we've handled it on and off the field, the way everyone understands what is expected of them - both as a player and how we want to carry ourselves - is a really good thing. The start of the series, we wanted 3-0, and we've been clinical enough to do that."
But Root was also of the opinion that this was just the beginning. There was more to do, particularly off the field. To make things better, the midnight curfews have been done away with since Root’s return to captaincy. And there is also no real hard line on alcohol consumption anymore. "We're not the finished article," Root told BBC Test Match Special. "We're not going to kid ourselves. That'll be a constant work [in progress]. The culture of this team is not something that's going to happen overnight; it's something we're going to have to live and breathe day in, day out. But there's no reason we can't. It's a good set of lads, really good guys that work incredibly hard and performances like this and commitment to what we're trying to achieve, both on and off the field, will be what earns trust and respect to everyone that supports us," he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More