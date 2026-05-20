New Delhi: The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday held its first meeting with representatives of political parties following announcement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, ahead of the exercise starting on June 30. Delhi chief electoral officer meets political parties over SIR

Representatives from the BJP, Congress, AAP, BSP, CPM and other parties attended the meeting chaired by Delhi CEO Ashok Kumar, where officials briefed participants on the schedule and procedures for the revision exercise.

According to officials, discussions focused on coordination between booth level officers (BLOs) and booth level agents (BLAs) to ensure smooth implementation of the drive across the Capital.

“The political party representatives were given a detailed briefing on the entire exercise and their queries were addressed. All parties assured full cooperation for successful completion of the SIR in Delhi,” an official said.

Under the revision process, BLOs will conduct door-to-door verification from June 30 to July 29 and distribute enumeration forms to voters for updating electoral records. Completed forms can also be submitted online, said officials.

Political parties have stepped up preparations by training BLAs across nearly 13,000 polling booths in Delhi. A Delhi BJP functionary said the party had already appointed around 12,600 BLAs for the exercise.

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, while the final roll is scheduled to be released on October 7.