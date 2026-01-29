Delhi: Sirsa reviews progress on water pollution control

The Delhi government on Wednesday held a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to assess progress on measures aimed at reducing water pollution in the capital. The meeting was chaired by environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The meeting was chaired by environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and attended by water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, along with senior officials from departments concerned.

In last 11 months, the government has undertaken steps to strengthen sewage management, improve cleaning of water sources and enhance monitoring mechanisms under the Yamuna river pollution control plan, said officials.

Data showed that Delhi’s sewage treatment capacity stood at 707 million gallons per day (MGD) in February 2025, which was increased to 814 MGD by November 2025. During the same period, the upgraded treatment capacity rose from 299 MGD to 735 MGD, officials said.

“Progress on sewage treatment plant (STP) upgrades was also reviewed. Of the 37 STPs in the city, 16 were upgraded by February 2025 and 28 STPs. The capacity of 12 newly upgraded plants has been expanded from 329 MGD to 436 MGD,” posted Sirsa on X.

He further blamed the AAP government for administrative negligence that led to a bleeding water and sewerage system in the city.

The government informed that work on the remaining STPs is scheduled to be completed by December 2027. Once finished, their treatment capacity is expected to increase from 79 MGD to 135 MGD.

Officials added that sewer network construction for 13 decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) is targeted to be completed by December 2026.