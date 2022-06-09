Delhi: Six-year-old girl beaten to death in Prem Nagar

A six-year-old girl died while her mother and younger sister sustained severe injuries after they were allegedly beaten up by an as yet unknown perpetrator at their home in Prem Nagar, Rohini, on Wednesday, police said.

They added that they have apprehended a relative of the victims, who was living with the family--comprising the woman Sheetal (24), her husband Dharmendra (age unknown) and their two daughters (aged six and three)-- for a month, and had gone on the run when the incident came to light.

Dharmendra works as a labourer while Sheetal is a domestic help.

Police said that the three-year-old girl told them she had seen the relative fighting with Sheetal.

Pranav Tayal, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said that on Wednesday, a man called the Prem Nagar police station, and said his sister and two nieces were beaten up by an unknown person at their home, and he had shifted them to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. “The police team immediately reached the hospital and found Sheetal and her two daughters admitted there. The six-year-old later succumbed to her injuries. We initially lodged a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Prem Nagar police station and added Section 302 (culpable homicide amounting to murder) of the IPC when we found out about the girl’s death,” he said.

He said that to ascertain the sequence of events and identity of the perpetrator(s), they needed to record Sheetal’s statement but could not do so because she was injured and traumatised. “We will record Sheetal’s statement once doctors declare her fit,” he said.

Dharmendra, meanwhile, was not at home and was wandering around in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident, police said, adding they were the ones who informed him about the attack on his wife and children. It was Sheetal’s brother who found her and his nieces injured when he came to meet them on Wednesday morning.

A police officer said that Dharmendra was questioned later and he told them that he had consumed liquor with the relative in question on Tuesday night and did not remember anything.