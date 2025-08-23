Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday announced that presiding officers from across India will attend the All India Speakers’ Conference, which will held on August 24-25 in the national capital. He said in a press conference that apart from West Bengal, invitees from all the states have confirmed their participation in the event. Delhi speaker says All India Speakers’ Conference to be held on Aug 24-25

Gupta said that the event will witness one of the largest congregations of presiding officers in recent history. Attendees will include speakers and deputy speakers from state assemblies across the nation, from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to Kerala and Mizoram.

Gupta said that Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the ‘Vithalbhai Patel Ki Gaurav Gatha’ exhibition. “The event honours the centenary of Vithalbhai Patel’s historic election as the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly,” Speaker Gupta Said

Gupta said that the exhibition will showcase rare archival documents, photographs, and artefacts highlighting Patel’s monumental role in shaping India’s institutions. A dedicated section will honour Bhagat Singh, displaying his original death warrant and certificate, which detail the cruelty of British rule, Gupta said.

According to Gupta, the conference will feature four thematic sessions addressed by senior dignitaries, including former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan. A specially commissioned documentary, narrated by actor Anupam Kher, showcasing India’s democratic journey will also be featured.

Gupta said that the Delhi Assembly has received congratulatory messages from the Prime Minister, the President of India, and leaders across the political spectrum which reflects a rare moment of bipartisan unity. The exhibition will open to the public from August 26 to 31.