Delhi stalker victim’s family says approached cops earlier, but no action taken

The family of the 23-year-old woman who was stabbed multiple times inside a cab by her stalker has alleged that they made at least three representations to the Delhi Police detailing the threat posed by the man, but claimed that the police failed to take any action against him. The mother said when she was out for work, he (Pal) reached their home, grabbed her daughter by her neck, and threatened to kill her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Gaurav Pal, 27, stabbed the woman at least 12 times on her forehead, head, face, thighs, and fingers inside a cab in south Delhi’s Lado Sarai on Thursday morning. Investigators said he was overpowered by the cab driver before he could flee, and was handed over to the police.

After his arrest, the woman’s family claimed that for the past few months, Pal had been threatening to kill her if she refused to marry him.

“We lodged complaints against him 3-4 times. On September 27, when I was out for work, he (Pal) reached our home, grabbed my daughter by her neck, and threatened to kill her if she refused to marry him. She telephonically informed me about it. I accompanied her to Saket police station and lodged a complaint. But the police took no action. He also troubled her on September 10, but the police took no action despite being informed,” the woman’s mother said.

The mother said her daughter also filed an online complaint, a copy of which was saved on the victim’s mobile phone, that the police seized from the crime scene, along with her laptop and handbag. “I fear that they (police) may delete the complaint copy and other relevant evidence from my daughter’s phone,” the mother said.

However, police denied that the family had filed complaints about Pal, barring once on September 10 when the woman refused to file a complaint.

“We have no idea about any online complaint. On September 10, the police received a call regarding harassment by a man… When the police reached there, the matter was found to be between the woman and Pal over some borrowed money. The caller did not want any action on that day,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

She said the alleged September 27 incident was not reported to the police.

The DCP also refuted allegations by the family that they were asked by police to not speak to the media about the stabbing. “No such briefing was done. The family was advised to get her treated on priority and legal action will be taken,” she said.

